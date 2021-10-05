Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Raised to $52.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Argus upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Shares of NYSE AA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.66. The company had a trading volume of 53,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,230,379. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.93.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $1,161,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 38,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $706,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

