Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Raised to $52.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Argus upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.
Shares of NYSE AA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.66. The company had a trading volume of 53,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,230,379. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.93.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $1,161,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 38,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $706,000.
About Alcoa
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
