Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) traded up 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $9.18. 2,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,397,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 34.59, a current ratio of 34.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $529.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

