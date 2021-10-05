Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1,383.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,600,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total value of $3,509,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,186 shares of company stock worth $15,459,858. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $640.40 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $312.72 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $697.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $628.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

