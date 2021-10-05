Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Trading Down 4.1%

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) shares fell 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40. 3,794 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 164,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $613.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

