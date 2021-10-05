Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.17 Million

Brokerages predict that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will announce sales of $75.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.16 million. Alithya Group reported sales of $51.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $318.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $316.32 million to $321.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $350.88 million, with estimates ranging from $346.18 million to $355.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.19 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 4.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins increased their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Alithya Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 892,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Alithya Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALYA stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.57 million, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 0.92. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

