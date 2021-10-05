Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,300 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the August 31st total of 348,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ALKT opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.34. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a current ratio of 12.46.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $685,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 23,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $647,984.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,607 shares of company stock valued at $8,584,405 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

