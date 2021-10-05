ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In other news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ALLETE by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in ALLETE by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ALLETE by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ALLETE by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.50. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $50.75 and a 12-month high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.22%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

