Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Position Boosted by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,648 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,762 shares during the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners makes up approximately 1.8% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 938.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 383,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 346,562 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 5,363,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,670,000 after acquiring an additional 277,599 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $1,365,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 75,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARLP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

