Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lowered by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,765 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $594,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,174,000. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 56,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,469,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $50.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,724.00. 29,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,521. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,784.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2,499.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,433.23 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

