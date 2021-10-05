Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Lessened by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $35.23 on Tuesday, hitting $2,708.42. 16,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,521. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,784.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,499.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,433.23 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.