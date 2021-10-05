AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,322 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 6.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,151,000 after acquiring an additional 27,919 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Hasbro by 73.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 23.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,079,000 after acquiring an additional 64,393 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Hasbro by 410.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Hasbro by 215.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 73,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 50,470 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $86.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.19 and its 200-day moving average is $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.69 and a 52 week high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.15.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.