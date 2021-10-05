AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,336,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,453,000 after purchasing an additional 956,521 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,261,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,496,000 after acquiring an additional 38,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,555,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,192,000 after acquiring an additional 131,032 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 10.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,449,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,885,000 after acquiring an additional 676,280 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,202,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,960,000 after acquiring an additional 159,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock opened at $81.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average of $81.52. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.77 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.43.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

