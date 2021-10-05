AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 302.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in AGCO by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AGCO by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $126.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.00. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $74.76 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.26%.

In other news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

