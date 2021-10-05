AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 31,770 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

