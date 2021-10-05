AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,651 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. South State CORP. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total transaction of $526,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.59.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $188.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $126.80 and a 12 month high of $228.72. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

