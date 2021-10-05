AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,165 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,780 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.72.

American Express stock opened at $172.66 on Tuesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The stock has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.