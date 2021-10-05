Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.50

Shares of Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 386748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALSMY shares. Bank of America began coverage on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.0297 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alstom’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Alstom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

