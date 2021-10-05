Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Alteryx by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

NYSE AYX opened at $68.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.60 and a beta of 0.71. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.66 and a 1-year high of $154.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.83.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $355,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,978,075 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

