Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 7963713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

Specifically, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $237,720 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

