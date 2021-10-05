Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110,000.00

Equities analysts expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to post $110,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Altimmune posted sales of $2.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year sales of $1.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.98 million, with estimates ranging from $350,000.00 to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $449.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.45. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Altimmune by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 88,448 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Altimmune by 10.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,315,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 122,120 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

