Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Down 27.3% in September

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 153,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.2227 dividend. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.