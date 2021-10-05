Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Lowered to C$68.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Cormark from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 target price (up from C$68.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.25.

Shares of Altus Group stock traded up C$0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$61.76. 87,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,895. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.08. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$47.10 and a 1-year high of C$68.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$63.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$173.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 2.1800001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

