Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Up to $18.22

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.22, but opened at $19.41. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $19.22, with a volume of 1,711 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 165.64 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter worth $130,000.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.