Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,239,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,045 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.71% of Amdocs worth $173,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,101,000 after buying an additional 1,038,230 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 17.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,551,000 after purchasing an additional 786,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 180.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,775,000 after purchasing an additional 566,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,936,000 after purchasing an additional 495,638 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 64.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 911,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,950,000 after purchasing an additional 358,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of DOX opened at $76.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.38. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.