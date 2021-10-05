Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Short Interest Up 31.7% in September

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,100 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the August 31st total of 335,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 669.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 21,753 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $542,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 99,837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the period. 29.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09. Amerant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

