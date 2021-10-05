American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 530,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 4,524,576 shares.The stock last traded at $24.05 and had previously closed at $25.74.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.65.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.80.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,633 shares of company stock worth $1,305,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 227,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

