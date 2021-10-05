American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.55

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.55 and last traded at $57.40, with a volume of 157866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.82.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.69.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in American International Group by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,907 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 243.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,170,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,306,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in American International Group by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 37,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

