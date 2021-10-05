American Sierra Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMNP) Short Interest Down 23.1% in September

American Sierra Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMNP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMNP opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. American Sierra Gold has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

American Sierra Gold Company Profile

American Sierra Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals. It has interests in the Pangue & Caren placer properties, the Madre de Dios & Ciclon mineral properties, and the Jota properties. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

