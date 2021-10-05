American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.90 Million

Brokerages expect that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will report $24.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.70 million and the highest is $25.10 million. American Superconductor reported sales of $21.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year sales of $109.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $109.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $132.25 million, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $138.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $25.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AMSC opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.41 million, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after buying an additional 544,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Superconductor by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,020,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,310,000 after acquiring an additional 156,566 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in American Superconductor by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,279,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after acquiring an additional 117,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Superconductor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,373,000 after acquiring an additional 38,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Superconductor by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

