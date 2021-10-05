American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Short Interest Update

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,300 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the August 31st total of 297,100 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Jr. Mock sold 11,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $44,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVCT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

NASDAQ AVCT opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Company Profile

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments.

