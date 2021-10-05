American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Sells $957,650.00 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $957,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE AMWL traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,266. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -3.68.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in American Well during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Well by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

