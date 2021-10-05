Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.89

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 47757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

USA has been the topic of several research reports. Cormark set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Laurentian lowered shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Americas Silver to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.98. The company has a market cap of C$122.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

