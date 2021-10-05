Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Invests $2.83 Million in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000. DraftKings comprises 1.7% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.04. 270,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,019,153. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The company had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $35,448,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,769,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,807,384.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John S. Salter sold 31,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,873,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,071,550 shares of company stock worth $276,769,624. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Northland Securities upped their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

