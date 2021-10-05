Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Takes $2.42 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 58.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,364,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,724 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Airbnb by 92.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,149,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,156 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Airbnb by 637.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,158,000 after acquiring an additional 980,310 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 529.7% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,400,000 after acquiring an additional 704,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.34.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.04. The stock had a trading volume of 82,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,739,755. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $102.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.57.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 741,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $104,502,801.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $3,595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at $32,258,222.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,215,569 shares of company stock worth $326,353,826. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.