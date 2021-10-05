Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Takes Position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd owned 0.12% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 66.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GNOG shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNOG traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $17.72. 12,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,325. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.