Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,787 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.47% of Amkor Technology worth $27,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMKR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 68.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938,324 shares during the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,879,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,816,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 587,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,022,000 after purchasing an additional 573,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,956,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,978,000 after purchasing an additional 418,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maryfrances Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $504,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,062.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $112,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,875 shares of company stock worth $3,483,538 over the last three months. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

