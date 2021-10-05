Ampleforth (AMPL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.46 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. Ampleforth has a market cap of $94.56 million and $8.46 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00052733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.00251797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00111044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00013117 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

AMPL is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 119,753,112 coins and its circulating supply is 90,794,763 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

