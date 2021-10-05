Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Update

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 175,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,650 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amtech Systems in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

ASYS opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. Amtech Systems has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $159.35 million, a P/E ratio of -139.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED and Semiconductor.

