Analysts Anticipate Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.16 Million

Analysts expect that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will announce sales of $53.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.30 million. Alerus Financial reported sales of $67.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year sales of $225.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.74 million to $225.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $209.50 million, with estimates ranging from $207.10 million to $211.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 21.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

ALRS stock opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.09. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,893,000 after buying an additional 111,610 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 37.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 67.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

