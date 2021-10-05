Analysts Anticipate AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to announce ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.29). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.34% and a negative return on equity of 107.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVEO shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Bailey bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 776,200 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $112,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $391,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,830,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $211.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

