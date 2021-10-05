Analysts Anticipate Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Will Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will announce $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.63. Beacon Roofing Supply posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $5.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 2.01. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian Francis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

