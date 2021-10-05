Analysts Anticipate Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Bridgewater Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.04 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CTO Mark E. Hokanson bought 6,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mary Jayne Crocker bought 4,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,920 shares of company stock worth $373,000 in the last three months. 20.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

BWB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.79. 31 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,494. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.75. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

