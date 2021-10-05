Analysts Anticipate Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Post $1.63 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.65. Cirrus Logic reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.79 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.34.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO John Forsyth purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $518,115.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,983.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,641 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 40.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 30.5% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 135.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRUS opened at $78.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average is $81.65. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $66.17 and a 52-week high of $103.25.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

