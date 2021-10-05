Analysts Anticipate Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) to Post $2.82 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) will report $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full-year earnings of $15.92 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.24 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 32,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Encore Wire by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $95.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.14. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.17%.

Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

