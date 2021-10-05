Analysts Anticipate ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). ImmunoGen reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.45). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 106.62%. The business had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.91. 1,477,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,673. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.33.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.