Analysts Anticipate Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLAB shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of Photronics stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.48. 233,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,233. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.90. Photronics has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Photronics news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $64,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,297.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Jordan sold 2,600 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $38,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,721 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,431,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,144,000 after buying an additional 102,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,385,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,935,000 after acquiring an additional 123,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Photronics by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,717,000 after buying an additional 59,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Photronics by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 254,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth $17,843,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

