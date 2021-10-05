Analysts Anticipate Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.04 Million

Analysts expect Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) to report $51.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.22 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Riskified will report full year sales of $224.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $224.07 million to $225.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $268.75 million, with estimates ranging from $267.40 million to $270.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Riskified.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

RSKD opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01. Riskified has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $40.48.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

