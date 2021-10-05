Analysts’ Downgrades for October, 5th (ACDVF, ACI, AVIR, CKHGY, COLM, COMM, DLR, EQIX, EVA, FB)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, October 5th:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $108.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $137.00.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $150.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $171.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $731.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $942.00.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating. DZ Bank AG currently has $350.00 price target on the stock.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $5.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.50.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $64.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $71.00.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.