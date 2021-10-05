Analysts Expect Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Athersys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.05). Athersys posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Athersys will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Athersys.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ ATHX opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. Athersys has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.03.

In related news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $30,733.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Athersys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,444,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 36.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 904,899 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 3,234.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 692,145 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 758.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 759,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 670,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,063,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 427,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athersys (ATHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.