Analysts Expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.70. Bancolombia posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 8.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIB shares. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of CIB stock opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.40. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 87.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,569,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,663 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,543,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,056,000 after buying an additional 62,353 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 17.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,447,000 after buying an additional 427,766 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Bancolombia by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,799,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,838,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, INCA Investments LLC lifted its position in Bancolombia by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 777,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,383,000 after buying an additional 361,255 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

